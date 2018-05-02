Wilmington Planning Commission approves ‘The Avenue’ development

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It looks like even more development is coming to Military Cutoff Road in Wilmington.

It was a packed house at the Wilmington City Planning Commission’s meeting Wednesday night as residents had the chance to share their thoughts on “The Avenue,” a proposed development off of Military Cutoff Road.

Previously, traffic congestion had city officials wary to approve the project given Military Cutoff’s current issues with traffic.

Last year, a city staff review said “the proposal is a major destination-type project in the wrong location with insufficient road system connectivity to distribute the heavy traffic volumes generated by the development.”

“But there was one big problem, according to your planning staff: It was the wrong project for that location,” Landfall resident, Terry Reilly, said in part at Wednesday’s Planning Commission Meeting. “And therefore they recommended that it not go forward. I would like to know from the planning staff what’s changed? Nothing significant has changed from last year.”

Developers updated the plan to address the traffic issue.

Last week, neighbors had a chance to see the updated plans for the project.

Most who spoke at Wednesday’s Wilmington Planning Commission meeting were opposed to the project and its special use permit, which would increase building height in the urban mixed use district.

The planning board approved “The Avenue” project and voted in favor, 4 to 3, for the developer to have the ability to build 75 foot buildings.

The plans now to go to the Wilmington City Council for approval.