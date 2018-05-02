Local woman gives thanks to Good Samaritans that came to her aid

SNEADS FERRY, NC (WWAY) — Some workmen are getting a big thank you from a woman they rescued.

The 86-year-old woman took a fall which landed her into the hospital the group of men took care of her until an ambulance arrived. Wednesday she wanted to show them how much their help means.

“It seemed like I flew down, but somebody up there was looking out over me,” Joyce Ennis said.

It started as a typical Monday for Joyce Ennis. She was going to grab one of her favorite meals, but while walking up the steps to the restaurant she fell. Not only did she fall, she also broke several bones.

“I felt very blessed that they stayed with me until the ambulance got here,” Ennis said.

A group of construction workers who were eating lunch ran to her rescue. They sat with her until the ambulance arrived. A moment Ennis and her son are thankful for.

“I’ll be forever grateful. I don’t care if he just shaded the sun out of her eyes, for him to care enough as another human being to comfort my mom, I’m just very grateful,” Ennis’s son Brian Reichert said.

Reichert wanted to do more to thank the guys who helped his mom.

“I finally got a hold of Jerry’s number and started crying, like I’m about to do now, but for somebody to be that kind and compassionate those are things that matter,” Reichert said.

Jerry Meeks said he did not think twice about checking on her.

“I just wanted to make her feel comfortable, that somebody was there with her that she was going to be fine,” Meeks said.

An unfortunate event that was a lesson for everyone.

“Don’t be scared to step in and help out. We need more of it in the world. I mean we need people with compassion that want to help out,” Meeks said.

Ennis broke several bones and is still recovering. Her family and her rescuers enjoyed lunch together Wednesday. From now on Joyce said she’ll be taking the ramp instead of the stairs.