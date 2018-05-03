17.7 tons of beef recalled after consumer finds plastic pieces in meat

WILMINGTON, NC (USDA) — JBS USA Inc. is recalling almost 35,500 pounds of raw ground beef products after a consumer found blue, hard plastic pieces in the product.

The company made the announcement Wednesday.

The raw ground beef items were produced on March 22, 2018. Most of the recalled meat is Kroger brand. The recalled products include:

To see photos of all of the recalled products, as provided to the USDA, please click on the image.

1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN – 20% FAT” with product code 95052, UPC: 011110969729, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

3-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN – 20% FAT” with product code 95053, UPC of 011110969705, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “PRIVATE SELECTION ANGUS BEEF 80% LEAN – 20% FAT GROUND CHUCK” with product code 95054, UPC: 011110971395, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN – 15% FAT” with product code 95055, UPC: 011110969682, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND SIRLOIN 90% LEAN – 10% FAT GROUND BEEF” and product code 95056, UPC: 011110975638, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “ALL NATURAL LAURA’S LEAN BEEF 92% LEAN 8% FAT GROUND BEEF” with product code 95057, UPC: 612669316714, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “ALL NATURAL LAURA’S LEAN BEEF 96% LEAN 4% FAT GROUND BEEF” with product code 95058, UPC: 612669317063, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “PRIVATE SELECTION ANGUS BEEF 90% LEAN – 10% FAT GROUND SIRLOIN” with product code 95063, UPC: 011110969637 and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN – 7% FAT” with product code 95064, UPC: 01111096920, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

15-lb. cases containing “JBS Ground Beef Angus Chuck 80% Lean 20% Fat Service Case” with Case UPC: 0040404800632 and a “Sell By 9.APRIL.”

15-lb. cases containing “Ground Beef Angus Sirloin 90% Lean 10% Fat Service Case” Case UPC: 0040404800634, and a “Sell By 9.APRIL.”

The recalled products bear the establishment number EST. 34176 inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to distribution centers in Virginia and Indiana for further distribution to retail locations.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service reminds the public to check products stored in their freezers.

The recalled products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.