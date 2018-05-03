4-year-old nearly loses eye after family’s newly adopted dog attacks

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSOC) — A 4-year-old Caldwell County girl is recovering after a dog the family recently adopted attacked her inside her home Wednesday.

The family told Channel 9 they adopted the dog, a 3-year-old pit bull mix, on Saturday from the Catawba County Humane Society. The girl’s mother, Justina Turner, told reporter Dave Faherty that the dog appeared to be friendly when they adopted it.

Turner said she and her daughter were in the living room of her home south of Lenoir Wednesday night when the dog suddenly attacked the child, biting her face. She said the dog bit down so hard on her daughter that she wasn’t sure at first how she was going to get the animal off her.

Turner said the dog nearly ripped her daughter’s right eye out, and the girl had to get several stitches around her eye.

The 60-pound animal will remain quarantined for the next 10 days at the Caldwell County Animal Shelter to make sure it does not have rabies.

Animal Control told Channel 9 that the Humane Society handles adoptions and performs temperament testing on the dogs before they are adopted out.