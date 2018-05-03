Brunswick County man dies after single-car crash near Ash

ASH, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man died in a single car crash near Ash Wednesday evening.

Highway Patrol Trooper T.W. Inman says it happened around 5:25 p.m. yesterday on Little Prong Road near the community of Ash in Brunswick County.

Trooper Inman said George Lee Collins, Jr., 59, was driving west on Little Prong Road. The car went out of control, ran off the road, struck a ditch and overturned several times. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

Speed was a factor and Collins wasn’t wearing a seat belt, according to Trooper Inman.