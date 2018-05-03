Most expensive NC home for sale is located in our area

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Would you love to live in a 5,514 square-foot home with 270-degree views of the ocean? Well, it may cost you a pretty penny!

According to Property Shark, some of the most expensive homes in North Carolina right now are located along our coast.

Castello dello Belena or Castle of the Whale sits on Bald Head Island and is the most expensive home on the market in the state.

The home overlooks Cape Fear, South and East Beach on Bald Head Island, and the 22-mile Frying Pan Shoals. It even includes your own private beach boardwalk. Okay, so the price tag? Just under $12 million.

The website says the house was inspired by Moby Dick.

The home at 710 Shoals Watch Way has an asking price of $11,990,000.

Also, making the top 5 list is a home located in Wilmington.

Sea Lilly located near the Sea Breeze community stretches across 12 acres with 750 feet of water frontage on the Intracoastal Waterway. A 3-bed main house, 2-bed guest house and 1-bed pool house offer more than 8,600 square feet of indoor living space. Did we mention there is even an area to land your helicopter?

This house at 7422 Sea Lilly Lane is on the market at $8.2 million.

Other homes on the top 10 list are located in Asheville, Cashiers, Mooresville, Charlotte, Cullowhee, Rougemont, and Linville.