Naked man found stuck in fence near Virginia elementary school

STAFFORD, VA (WUSA) — A man was found naked and stuck in a fence masturbating near an elementary school in Stafford, Va., officials said.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect on Monday morning who was naked and stuck in a fence in the wood line near Anne E. Moncure Elementary.

When the deputy got to the area he found the man masturbating with his legs stuck in the fence. He was covered in scratches from head to toe from the thickets in the area.

Officials said the deputy helped get him out of the fence and covered him in a blanket. The man was identified as Justin James Rutley, 30 of Beaverdam. He appeared to be nervous and uttered several incoherent statements. The deputy said this was due to drug use.

Several employees at the school spotted the man stuck in the fence. A witness reported it.

Rutley is at the Rappahannock Regional Jail and being held without bond. He is being charged with indecent exposure, masturbating in public and disorderly conduct.