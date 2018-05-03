Regal announces return of $1 summer kids movies

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Parents now can find some cheap relief for themselves and their children once summer vacation begins. Regal Cinemas has announced its lineup for its $1 movies.

Each week, two movies will be shown for two days. Most locations have the films starting at 10 a.m. but it is suggested to check with local theaters for exact times.

- Advertisement -

Take a look at the lineup this year:

Storks

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Despicable Me 2

How to Train Your Dragon 2

The Lego Movie

Alvin and the Chipmunks

Sing

The Peanuts Movie

The Lego Ninjago Movie

Ferdinand

The Secret Life of Pets

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

The Lego Batman Movie

Trolls

Minions

The Boss Baby

Paddington 2

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Despicable Me 3

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

Part of the proceeds will go to the Will Rogers Institute.

Click here to find your local Regal lineup.