SBI: 24.2 million dosage units incinerated in Operation Medicine Drop

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The State Bureau of Investigation informed the number of pills incinerated after Operation Medicine Drop equals approximately 24.2 million dosage units.

SBI said they delivered on Wednesday 32,247 pounds of unused prescription medications to a state-approved incinerator to be destroyed.

SBI said they are trying to keep addictive pills away from children, teens and addicts and protects waterways from contamination.

For the past several months, thousands of people across the state have removed dangerous medications from their homes and taken the prescription pills to designated safe locations such as drug stores or law enforcement centers.

“This spring cleaning effort greatly improves the quality of life in North Carolina,” said John Keane, special agent in charge of the SBI’s Diversion and Environmental Crimes Unit.

Once people have taken their unused, unwanted or expired medications to a designated collection spot, local law enforcement agencies take the pills to one of eight SBI field offices.

The pills are sent to a central location in Raleigh to be loaded onto trucks and taken to a state-approved incinerator.

“The next coordinated effort of unused, unwanted and expired drugs will take place in the fall,” Keane said.

Operation Medicine Drop is held twice a year, spring and fall.

Operation Medicine Drop is a joint effort among local law enforcement agencies, the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, the N.C. Dept. of Justice and the Dept. of Insurance in partnership with Safe Kids of North Carolina.

The number of pounds collected and destroyed by the SBI since 2013:

• 2013 – 20,176

• 2014 – 9,932

• 2015 – 26,238

• 2016 – 41,385

• 2017 – 48,354