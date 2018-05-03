WANT TO BUY IT? Frying Pan Tower is up for auction

TAKE A LOOK INSIDE:

“One of the things you realize when you take on something like this and its size and what you have to do to put it in order becomes apparent, you realize this is something you could never actually do yourself so you get volunteers and help others participate,” Neal said. “I realized a few years ago it’s time to let someone else grab the reins and continue on with it,” Neal said.

Neal says the auction will run through May and it will close off in June. He hopes to then transfer it over and get the next owner going on their adventure.

“I just don’t want to have someone else at the end of their life say ‘I regret that I didn’t’ and I can say, honestly, I did and I’m happy to share it with the next guy or gal!” he said.