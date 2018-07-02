Businesses bracing for bridge closure pleased with holiday weekend patronage

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) – Businesses in Oak Island and Southport are hoping this holiday week is bringing in much-needed revenue.

In May, we told you about an effort by small businesses to promote local patronage in anticipation of the G.V. Barbee Bridge closure.

- Advertisement -

Work is slowly getting underway that will eventually lead to the bridge being completely closed this October.

All summer more than 40 Oak Island and Southport businesses are teaming up to sell these shirts to remind people of the bridge closure. Folks at Mama Joe’s Bakery say the effort has helped bring their regular customers back more often.

A majority of these stores rely on that constant local patronage, but say these holidays can help give them a comfortable cushion.

“Beach day was a good success for us and everyone around us as well,” said baker Megan Glenn. “This week has been pretty much the same as we always do. We always do a good turnout for the summer.”