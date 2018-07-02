Carolina Beach raises rates for parking, Freeman Park entry

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you want to enjoy a day out at Carolina Beach and you need to park your vehicle when you get there, it’s going to cost you a bit more to do so. New parking rates there are now in effect.

Hourly rates at both lots and meters increased by 50 cents per hour July 1, from $2 to $2.50. The maximum daily rate at parking lots is now $17, up from $15.

There are changes for those who frequent Freeman Park as well. A daily pass will now cost you $40 and an annual permit is now $200.

There are also changes for golf cart registration and parking, parking permit decals and penalties for parking violations.