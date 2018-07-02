‘Exposure to feces’ blamed after dozens sickened at neighborhood cookout

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP/WSOC) — Health officials say a cook-out and party may be responsible for an illness that sent more than a dozen people to hospitals in North Carolina.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s emergency medical service Medic said in Twitter messages at least 15 people at one apartment complex were taken to hospitals after reporting gastrointestinal and other symptoms Sunday.

A statement from the Mecklenburg County public information officer said the calls followed a neighborhood birthday party Saturday night.

Medic said it responded to five separate calls at the apartment complex in the first hour, starting around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. Medic said most of the cases did not appear to be life-threatening.

The health department continues to investigate. It recommended that no one eat food taken home from the party.

