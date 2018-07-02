July 4th Festival event salutes vets, showcases need for service dogs

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) – The 4th is just one day, but for decades, it’s been a week-long event for people in Southport and Oak Island home to the North Carolina 4th of July Festival.

Tonight, they gave a salute to veterans and also put a spotlight on vital four-legged aid for those returning from war.

A special event this evening at the Southport community center introduced the community to the Canines for Vets program. For ten years, Rick Hairston and the non-profit have provided service dogs for vets as well as for those who have issues with mobility.

The event sheds light on the work these dogs do for veterans and the need for more volunteers and funding to expand these programs.

“We need to be able to step up and be able to provide them and every other veteran with a service dog,” said Hairston. “Whether it be PTSD or mobility issues, to give them the very best quality of animal we can.”

The N.C. 4th of July Festival will hold a naturalization ceremony tomorrow evening. The festivities continue in Southport through Wednesday.