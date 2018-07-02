Tabor City doctor, office manager facing more drug charges

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County doctor and his office manager girlfriend made $3 million during their “pill mill” operation, according to prosecutors.

Law enforcement arrested Tabor City doctor Jong Whan Kim and Tammy Lynn Thompson on Friday, after they searched Kim’s medical office and home.

1 of 2

- Advertisement -

Kim and Thompson appeared in court Monday afternoon in Columbus County. During the arraignment, prosecutors said that Kim saw an average of 80 clients a day and moved 9,600 pills a day, pulling in $3 million dollars during this operation.

Investigators say they started the investigation about seven months ago, after receiving numerous complaints and tips from the community.

During the investigation, Columbus County detectives used an undercover agent to buy marijuana and hydrocodone from Thompson.

Related Article: Cash and cigarettes stolen during Dollar General armed robbery

When they searched Kim’s home on Stake Road on Friday, they allegedly found Tramadol, Marijuana, Hydrocodone, Morphine Sulfate, and Methadone Hydrochloride. They were packaged and ready to sell.

When they searched Kim’s office, which is less than 1,000 feet from Tabor City Elementary School, the office lacked normal examination equipment. Investigators say there weren’t any exam tables, only a chair.

The sheriff’s office says patients would pay a set amount in cash to see Kim in exchange for narcotics prescriptions.

In court, prosecutors say they’re talking to the state medical board about the status of Kim’s medical license.

District Attorney Jon David says they are meeting with the US Attorney’s Office to discuss the best forum to proceed forward.

The couple also received additional charges on Monday.

Tammy Lynn Thompson’s new charges include 7 Felony counts of Selling a Controlled Substance Within 1000 feet of a School, 2 Felony counts of Possession with the Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and/or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, 1 Felony count of Possession with the Intent to Sell and/or Deliver Marijuana, 1 Felony count of Possession with the Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and/or Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance and

4 Felony counts of Trafficking Opium or Heroin.

These are in addition to 6 Felony counts of Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance,

7 Felony counts of Possession with the Intent to Sell and/or Deliver Marijuana, 4 Felony counts of Maintaining a Dwelling for Use, Sale, or Storage of Controlled Substance, 1 Felony count of Maintaining a Vehicle for Use, Sale, or Storage of Controlled Substance,

7 Felony counts of Trafficking Opium or Heroin, 1 Felony count of Conspiring to Sell/Deliver Marijuana, 2 Felony counts of Conspiring to Traffic Opium/Heroin, 7 Felony counts of Selling a Controlled Substance Within 1000 feet of a School, 2 Felony counts of Possession with the Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and/or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance,

1 Felony counts of Possession with the Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and/or Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance.

Jong Whan Kim is now charged with 4 Felony counts of Trafficking Opium or Heroin, 2 Felony counts of Selling a Controlled Substance Within 1000 feet of a School, 2 Felony counts of Possession with the Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and/or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, 1 Felony count of Possession with the Intent to Sell and/or Deliver Marijuana, 1 Felony count of Possession with the Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and/or Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance.

His previous charges include 1 Felony count of Conspiring to Sell/Deliver Marijuana, 2 Felony counts of Conspiring to Traffic Opium/Heroin, 1 Felony count of Unlawful Prescribing of a Controlled Substance Without a Legitimate Medical Purpose, 1 Felony count of Maintaining a Dwelling for Use, Sale, or Storage of Controlled Substance, 4 Felony counts of Trafficking Opium or Heroin, 2 Felony counts of Possession with the Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and/or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, 1 Felony count of Possession with the Intent to Sell and/or Deliver Marijuana, 1 Felony counts of Possession with the Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and/or Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance, and

2 Felony counts of Selling a Controlled Substance Within 1000 feet of a School.

Kim’s bond remains at $5.58 million. Thompson’s bond increased to $3.54 million.

If they make bond, David said he file a Motion for Nebbia hearing. Which means, if someone else puts up the money, the source of the money will be investigated.