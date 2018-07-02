Traffic moving again as Surf City Swing Bridge reopens

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Traffic may be backed up in Surf City for a bit after a problem closed the swing bridge between the mainland and Topsail Island late this afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m. Police Chief Ron Shanahan told WWAY’s Hannah Patrick the bridge was stuck open, and that it would be at least 40 minutes before anything can be done.

Alert – The Surf City Swing Bridge is currently stuck in the open position. We are urging motorists to seek alternate routes and avoid the area. Will post more information as it comes available. — Surf City Police (@surfcitypolice) July 2, 2018

But just a few minutes later, traffic started moving again.

Still, the traffic impact could last a while.

Around 4:45 p.m. Hannah, who was in Surf City, said traffic was backed up. Waze also showed reports of traffic along NC 50 leading to the bridge from US 17 and on several roads on the island even after the bridge reopened.

