Berry Simmons resigns as Topsail High School Principal

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — After six years as principal of Topsail High School, Donald Berry Simmons has announced his resignation from the school.

Simmons tells WWAY that he informed his staff today he submitted his resignation, but that a ending date is not set at this time.

- Advertisement -

He says it is a personal decision and that he was not asked to resign. Simmons adds he wishes the best to Topsail High School.

Simmons assumed the role of Topsail Prinicipal in July 2012 after Marcus Skipper resigned from the role.

The announcement comes after the Pender County School Board revealed all parties, including Principal Simmons would be held responsible for the mishandling of an ineligible player on the Topsail baseball team.

This is the second head administrator to resign from Topsail recently as Athletic Director Barry West.