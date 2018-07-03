Brunswick County man accused of using Facebook to solicit teen for sex

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man wanted a 14-year-old to send him nude photos and have sex with him, according to an arrest warrant from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

Aaron Clayton Edge, 21, of the Leland area, is charged with soliciting child by computer.

The warrant lists June 13 as the day the alleged crime occurred.

The warrant states Edge used a ‘computer or other electronic device’ to send Facebook messages to the victim with the intent to coerce the victim to commit an unlawful sex act.

Edge was arrested early Tuesday morning.

He is being held under a $5,000 bond.