Caswell Beach Road under boil water advisory

CASWELL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Caswell Beach says they are shutting down water on a portion of Caswell Beach Road due to a water main break.

The town said they turned off water at 3:45 p.m. on Caswell Beach Road from the 500 block to Baptist Assembly. Water will be off for about three hours.

After the repair is made a boil water advisory will be in effect until further notice.

Brunswick County encourages customers to vigorously boil tap water for 1 minute before consuming it.

Brunswick County is performing laboratory testing and the advisory will be lifted when tests confirm the possibility of risk is not present.

Customers will receive notification that the advisory has been lifted.

When water systems experience low pressure or lose pressure, there is an increased risk of contamination. This does not mean that the water is contaminated, but that the possibility exists.

Once pressure returns, there is the possibility that some discolored water or air could be present in the lines. Customers are advised to run cold water for 5-10 minutes or until water is clear.

For more information please call Brunswick County Utilities at (910) 253-2657.