Celebrating Independence Day on Pleasure Island

PLEASURE ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Independence Day may only be one day, but Pleasure Island is celebrating all week long.

Skip Sprague, Vice Chair of the Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce stopped by Good Morning Carolina to talk about all the events.

Today, Kure Beach has an Open Air Market from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Tonight, Carolina Beach is celebrating with live music and fireworks. L Shape Lot takes the stage at 6:30 p.m. on the boardwalk and fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m.

Tomorrow, Carolina Beach has their regularly scheduled Wednesday Night Cash Bingo at the boardwalk starting at 6:30 p.m.

On Thursday, the boardwalk will be filled with live music from Machine Gun at 6:30 p.m. and followed by the weekly summer fireworks display at 9 p.m.

For more events in Carolina Beach, Kure Beach and Fort Fisher, click here.