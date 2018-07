WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Make your week a little sweeter by enjoying a cupcake for a good cause.

Apple Annie’s Bake Shop in Wilmington is raising money for the USS North Carolina Battleship.

- Advertisement -

$1 from the sale of every red, white and blue cupcake will support the ship’s restoration efforts. This started on July 1 and will last through Thursday.

Shops are located on Kerr Avenue and The Forum.