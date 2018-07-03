Deputy relocates alligator that showed up in Calabash parking lot

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — Well you don’t see this every day! The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alligator in the parking lot of a Calabash business Monday afternoon.

When a small alligator made its way underneath a parked vehicle at Callahan’s in Calabash, Sgt. Holly Locklear came to its rescue. She then helped the alligator back into a nearby pond.

According to a Facebook post, BSCO says “officers never know what the day will bring! Protecting and serving both citizens and animals!”

Nice job Sgt. Locklear!