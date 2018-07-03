Eric Jenkins enjoying playing for home state team

KINSTON, NC (WWAY) — The Down East Wood Ducks are continuing their season in the Carolina Minor League and this year they have a player we followed along with in columbus county.

Eric “EJ” Jenkins is working his way through his first season with the Texas Rangers High A affiliate team.

He’s helped contribute to a group with the best home record in the league, probably because EJ is playing hard for his home state crowd after being drafted from West Columbus in 2015 and even garnered some national attention for his play.

In 41 games for the Woodies, he’s brought in 10 runs on 29 hits but it’s not exactly the standard he says he’s used to.

He continues to try and grow his game to get himself to the next level once again, while helping his team continue to succeed.

“I feel like I’m progressing real slow at the same time,” Jenkins said. “But, I know that right now I’m struggling and that it will take some time. It’s a long season so I can’t get down on myself yet, I just have to keep swinging. I need to cut down on my strikeouts a lot and get on base for my team. That’s my biggest tool: get on base and steal bases.”

Now off the field, he’s loving the opportunity to play in the state he grew up in and on a team he watched.

He looks to play hard to give back to the state where he got his start.