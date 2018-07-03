Independence Day fireworks shows, parades scheduled around region

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Looking for some fireworks to mark Independence Day? You don’t have to wait until the 4th of July. There are several shows around the Cape Fear starting tonight.

Tuesday, July 3

Fireworks

Carolina Beach Boardwalk, 9 p.m.

Ocean Isle Beach Pier, 9 p.m.

Surf City, Sundown at Soundside Park

Tabor City, 9:30 p.m. at South Columbus High School. Gates open at 6 p.m. Entertainment begins at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 4

Fireworks

Calabash Waterfront, 9:15 p.m.

Southport Waterfront, 9 p.m.

White Lake, 9 p.m. at Goldston’s Beach

Wilmington Riverfront, 9:05 p.m.

Click here for traffic and parking information for the fireworks in Southport and Wilmington

Parades

Bald Head Island Golf Cart Parade, 10 a.m.

Ocean Isle Beach, 10 a.m. Decorated floats, golf carts, bicycles and walkers will be judged and prizes awarded. Line up in Museum parking lot at 9:15am. The parade will exit the museum parking lot and continue down East Second Street to Lee Street.

Southport, 11 a.m. Parade begins at the Corner of Atlantic & Moore Streets. Travels Moore to Howe Street. Turns right onto Howe Street. Follows Howe Street North to Fodale Avenue. Turns right onto Fodale Avenue and ends just past Ocean Trail Heathcare & Rehabilitation Center.

Sunset Beach, 9 a.m. Children and adults are encouraged to bring their decorated bicycles, wagons, strollers or sneakers to ride or march across the Old Bridge (109 Shoreline Drive West) in step to rousing patriotic music.

Click here for information about fireworks displays in the Myrtle Beach area