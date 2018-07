HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A local real estate sales manager will be featured on an upcoming episode on HGTV’s show House Hunters.

Crystal Babson with CENTURY 21 Sweyer & Associates in Holden Beach will be in the episode “Starting a New Chapter in North Carolina.”

It will air on Monday, July 9 at 10 p.m.

Babson has been a real estate agent since 2003 and joined the CENTURY 21 Sweyer team as a sales manager in 2016.