Missing child with autism found using electronic tracking

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A seven year old girl with autism was reunited with her family Tuesday morning after members of the Wilmington Police and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office located her using Project Lifesaver.

The father alerted officials around 7:30 a.m. that his daughter, who is non-verbal, had disappeared from the house at some point during the night.

WPD dispatched all units, including SABLE, to search for the girl. The sheriff’s office also responded and dispatched its Hanoverian Hound.

Using the tracking signal registered with Project Lifesaver, officers found her, unharmed, around 8:05 a.m. in the 3500 block of Aster Court in Wilmington.

Project Lifesaver aids in the search and rescue of at risk populations in the community. Police encourage family members of those with Alzheimer’s, dementia, Down syndrome, autism or other brain related disorders that cause someone to wander or to be difficult to locate to enroll in the Project Lifesaver program. GPS monitoring also has the potential to cut down on rescue times.