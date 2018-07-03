MISSING: Woman last seen at Carolina Beach Boardwalk

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Beach Police Department is searching for a woman last seen on Saturday.

Danielle Patricia Walsh, 33, was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on June 30 at the Boardwalk.

She’s 5’5″ and weighs 160 pounds. She has long brown hair and blue eyes.

Walsh was last seen wearing a purple bathing suit and carrying a blue bag with a red star symbol printed on the bag.

Walsh may also be wearing a green and white printed dress and flip flops.

If you know where Walsh is, contact the Carolina Beach Police Department at (910) 458-2540.