Pet Pals: 2-year-old Chihuahua mix looking for a happy home!

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There’s a sweet little pup at New Hanover County Animal Services looking for his fur-ever home.

This week’s Pet Pal is a 2-year-old Chihuahua-Parson Russel Terrier mix who was found running loose as a stray. Shelter staff describes him as shy and charming. He is looking for an owner with gentle guidance and a relaxed lifestyle.

A meet-and-greet is required before adoption

and staff does not recommend he go to a home with cats.

To meet him, head to New Hanover County Animal Services. County residents can adopt for $70.

Adoption hours are Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to Noon. To see more pets available for adoption, click here.

With Independence Day tomorrow, Dep. Stephen Watson reminded pet owners to have a safe place for their furry friends to stay inside during fireworks.