Police: Woman dead after reported fall from Myrtle Beach hotel balcony

Officers have been called to investigate after someone is dead after reportedly falling from a Myrtle Beach hotel balcony, according to Capt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is on scene near the Westgate resort, at 415 S. Ocean Boulevard, for the death investigation.

Officers responded to the location after it was reported that a person fell from a hotel balcony. Upon arriving on the scene, officers found a woman’s body in the parking lot of the business and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Crosby.

