Sharks win third straight to stay unbeaten in July

WILMINGTON, NC (WilmingtonSharks.com) — For the third night in a row, a Sharks pitcher lasted seven innings and for the second consecutive night did not allow a run. Wilmington (10-18) shut out Morehead City (20-7) in a 1-0 victory.

The Sharks scored the games only run in the top of the second inning. Paxton Wallaceled off the inning with a single to left field. With one out, Ayden Karraker walked. Then with two on and two out, Ben LaSpaluto knocked a single into right field to score Wallace.

From there, the Wilmington pitching staff was lights out.

In his second appearance of the summer, Landen Wright (1-0) went seven scoreless innings, only allowing four hits, while striking out four. To close things out, Logan Barker (1) shut the door for the final six outs. Breydan Gorham (0-1) took the loss allowing the game’s only run.

The Sharks are now 3-0 in the second half and have had the starting pitcher last seven innings in each contest. Wilmington has won the three games by a combined four runs.

The Sharks are off tomorrow for the 4th of July and hit the road to Fayetteville on Thursday. First pitch against the SwampDogs on Thursday is at 7:05. The Sharks Pregame Show begins at 6:50 and you can tune in of the Wilmington Sharks Radio Network here: mixlr.com/wilmington-sharks-radio-network.