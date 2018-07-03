Three men wanted for stealing man’s wallet at Goldston’s Beach

WHITE LAKE, NC (WWAY) — Police are looking for three men they say stole a man’s wallet at Goldston’s Beach in White Lake over the weekend.

Police say on Sunday at around 8:40 p.m., the three suspects befriended the victim at a business located at Goldston’s Beach.

According to White Lake Police, the victim followed the three suspects into the parking lot area. The suspects then got into a gray Honda passenger car.

The suspects were sitting in the vehicle and the victim was standing outside of it when they asked him for change for $10.

Police say when the victim took out his wallet and began to look through it, the suspects snatched the wallet and drove off.

The suspects were last seen in a gray Honda sedan with NC Plate 099251.

The suspects may live in or around Robeson County. Police say the license plate displayed on the vehicle was previously reported stolen from an used car dealership in

Lumberton.

If you recognize the men, call the White Lake Police Department at (910) 862-

4057.