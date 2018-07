BRONX, NY (WWAY) — Former UNCW standout pitcher Evan Phillips made his major league debut this evening for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Yankees.

The Braves trailed by three in the sixth when Phillips took the mound. He pitched 2.1 innings, only struck out one and gave up a 2-run home run to Giancarlo Stanton.

Phillips and the Braves fell to New York 8-5.

The Clayton native pitched for UNCW from 2012-2015.