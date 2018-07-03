Vandals use mini-excavator to damage Parsley Elementary playground

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Caution tape surrounds the damaged playground at Parsley Elementary School. There’s a broken basketball goal, bent swings, and destroyed landscaping, all the aftermath of vandalism.

The principal discovered the destruction Sunday morning at around 10:00 a.m.

Assistant Superintendent Eddie Anderson said two modular classrooms at Parsley Elementary School are being installed. The contractor doing the work accidentally left the key inside a mini excavator.

The vandals used the mini excavator to damage property.

Anderson said they dug holes in the play field, damaged the playground, the fence and other items around the playground.

The district estimated the total damage to be between $20,000 to $30,000.

Video surveillance has been collected and turned over to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.