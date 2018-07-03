Want to be a firefighter? Wilmington Fire is looking for recruits

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Do you want to become a firefighter? Wilmington Fire Department is looking for recruits and will be hosting an open house this weekend.

WFD says this will let interested and prospective recruit candidates the opportunity to better understand what a career in the fire service is like.

Participants will receive demonstrations of the skills that are necessary in the job and the chance to get hands-on experience. They will also be given a station tour and the opportunity to ask our firefighters questions about fire life.

The event will take place Saturday at Station #3 located at 114 Cinema Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.