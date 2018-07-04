Dozens of water rescues at Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Waves of people headed to the beaches of New Hanover County on this Independence Day, but they were met with rough waters.

Ocean rescue teams from Carolina Beach and Wrightsville Beach have made dozens of saves this afternoon.

Wrightsville Beach lifeguards have made 25 saves as a result of people being caught in rip currents.

Carolina Beach Ocean Rescue reported similar numbers as well.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says dispatch does not have any reports of water rescues on Brunswick County beaches.

Lifeguards tell us this may not be the end as rip currents are more frequent with tide changes into the evening. They urge folks to swim in front of stands and to not panic if caught in a rip current.