BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former West Bladen High School teacher pleaded guilty to sex crimes involving students.

Shanna Harrleson pleaded guilty to crimes against nature, which involved a 17-year old, and disseminating obscene material to a minor under the age of 16.

She received two consecutive suspended sentences of 8 to 19 months.

Harrelson is on 36 months of supervised probation.

She also surrendered her teaching license.