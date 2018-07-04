Hannah Block Center holds July 4th open house

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Hannah Block Community Arts Center is holding an open house, going back to its roots, for Independence Day.

The public is invited between 1:00 – 6:00 pm as the center will bring you back into the 1940’s, around the time the building was first built. Staff will be in costume the Cape Fear Swing Dance Society will bring the music and movements from the iconic era.

A documentary film, Home Away From Home, will also be shown all afternoon to honor the 75th anniversary of the USO building. The Wilmington Film Museum will be open for tours all day. The exhibit features artifacts, images and trivia from films made in Wilmington and elsewhere in North Carolina.

Coffee and doughnuts are free and sodas will return to the World War II price of five cents.