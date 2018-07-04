MacKenzie Gore earns first career win

FORT WAYNE, IN (WWAY) — MacKenzie Gore was on the mound celebrating America’s birthday by getting his first win playing America’s pastime.

In the start this evening against Great Lakes, Gore tossed a career high six shutout innings tossing six strikeouts and only giving up five hits.

- Advertisement -

The Whiteville native leaned on his fastball and threw 52 strikes in 86 total pitches.

His six scoreless innings brings his scoreless total to 10 in a row for Gore.

He has eight starts and 32 strikeouts in his 26 frames of work this season for Fort Wayne.