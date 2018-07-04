Magnolia Greens hosts 16th annual July 4 parade

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — It’s been a couple months since we moved into our new home here in Leland. Today our new neighbors invited us to celebrate the 4th of July with them.

Magnolia Greens hosted its 16th annual 4th of July Parade this morning. Hundreds of residents and visitors turned out for the event.

Good Morning Carolina anchor Hannah Patrick was among the honored guests in the parade, which also featured local dignitaries, classic cars and veterans, including two from World War II.

The neighborhood is proud of how the parade has grown from humble roots.

“A few neighbors got together and started having a picnic and getting little cars together, little bikes together, decorating just like in the good old days. and we have just continued that every year,” Magnolia Greens Social Committee Co-Chair Mary Lou Cook said.

After the parade residents enjoyed a community picnic.

They look forward to celebrating again this fall as Magnolia Greens marks its 20th anniversary.

Thanks to everyone in Magnolia Greens for making us part of the family.