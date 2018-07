SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The region’s biggest 4th of July parade drew thousands of people to Southport this morning.

Howe Street was lined with spectators as the North Carolina 4th of July Festival Parade made its way through town.

- Advertisement -

The parade included dignitaries, civic groups and more.

It is one of the signature events of the festival, which brings about 50,000 people to Southport each summer.

Southport has celebrated Independence Day for more than 200 years.