CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Artists are helping little artists at Pleasure Island.

The Island Arts and Culture Alliance is a group of volunteers who work to raise awareness of art and culture at Pleasure Island.

They presented Carolina Beach Elementary School with $1,000 for the music department to purchase 20 ukeleles Thursday.

In addition, they also gave $750 to the Montessori Elementary School for art and print supplies and $500 for their music department’s budget.