Volunteers raise money for schools

PLEASURE ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Artists are helping little artists on Pleasure Island!

The Island Arts and Culture Alliance is a group of volunteers who work to raise awareness of art and culture in the area.

On Thursday, they presented Carolina Beach Elementary School with $1,000 for the music department to purchase 20 ukuleles.

In addition, the Arts and Culture Alliance also gave $750 to Montessori Elementary School for art and print supplies and $500 for their music department budget.