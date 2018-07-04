Water back to normal in Lake Waccamaw

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — Two days after water to the town was shut off for a short time because of a broken water main, the Town of Lake Waccamaw says things are back to normal.

According to a release from the town, lab analysis of water samples yesterday show the water is safe to drink. Residents no longer need to boil their water. The town has also rescinded a system pressure advisory.

The town had told residents water would be shut off for about six hours starting at noon Monday as crews fixed the water main break on Chaunceytown Road. It wound up taking crews longer than expected to get to the broken pipe. When they did, the water only had to be turned off for about an hour late Monday night.