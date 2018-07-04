Water warning over for customers in Caswell Beach

CASWELL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Public Utilities has given customers affected by a water main break in Caswell Beach the all-clear.

The water was turned off on a portion of Caswell Beach Road yesterday because of the break. The town said it turned off water at 3:45 p.m. on Caswell Beach Road from the 500 block to Baptist Assembly.

Brunswick County Public Utilities says lab results on water samples yesterday determined it is no longer necessary to boil water before consuming it.