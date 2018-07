ULSAN, SOUTH KOREA (WWAY) — The Korean Baseball Organization “Dream Team” All-Star squad will feature former UNCW pitcher Seth Frankoff.

Frankoff is undefeated with 13 wins on the season and is second in the league with a 2.70 ERA on the season.

The Doosan Bears are in first place this season thanks in part to Frankoff and his nine other all-star teammates.

The Raleigh native was drafted by the Oakland Athletics from UNCW in 2010.