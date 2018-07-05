Masonboro partiers keep law enforcement busy on 4th of July

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Yesterday we showed you how big the party was for the 4th of July on Masonboro Island. Today we found out how busy it was for law enforcement and rescue workers.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, there were 47 calls for medical assistance on Masonboro or in Mason Inlet during the holiday, including two people who had to be transported off the island.

While there was a single arrest for disorderly conduct, officers did issue 44 citations, including 37 for underage possession/consumption of alcohol, two possession of drug paraphernalia and one for marijuana possession. Officers cited four people for possession of liquor despite letting people know ahead of the holiday liquor was not allowed.

So how did it compare to the scene last year?

Information from the sheriff’s office shows last year on Independence Day there were only 17 calls for assistance, including 15 people who were taken off the island after being cited for some form of violation and two medical transports. Last year officers issued 44 total citations, including 20 for underage drinking and one for public urination, and made one arrest for cocaine possession.