LOUISBURG, NC (WTVD) — A pilot trying to land a single-engine plane at the Triangle North Executive Airport in Louisburg on Thursday afternoon crashed into the treeline about a half a mile from the end of the runway, Franklin County Chief of Staff Terry Wright said.

The plane started to spiral when the pilot was attempting to land.

- Advertisement -

The pilot received a minor shin injury, but will not be transported to a hospital.

Click here to read more at ABC11.com