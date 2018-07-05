Police: Fayetteville man charged in Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Fayetteville man has been charged in connection to a shooting that happened in downtown Wilmington early Sunday morning and left one woman seriously injured.

A Wilmington Police spokeswoman said Brandon Andrew Shields, 22, was taken into custody by the US Marshal’s in Fayetteville early Thursday evening.

He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, shooting into an occupied dwelling, carrying a concealed weapon and discharging a firearm in city limits.

He is currently in the New Hanover County jail under a $275,000 bond.