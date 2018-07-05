Pro-wrestlers come to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’d like to see professional wrestlers in person, they’ll be in Wilmington this weekend for one night only.

The United Professional Wrestling Association (UPWA) will host a Summer Showdown 2018 match at the National Guard Armory on Saturday, July 7.

UPWA Owner Donald Brower and Professional Wrestler “The Stro” appeared on WWAY’s “Good Morning Carolina” Thursday morning.

If you’re interested in going, Brower recommends purchasing tickets in advance by going online or you may buy them at the door. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for kids accompanied by a paying adult. You may also call 973-796-0141 for tickets.

A portion of proceeds from Saturday night’s ticket sales will be donated to the Big Buddy program, Brower said.