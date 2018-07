LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — Fourth of July fireworks ended badly for some celebrants at Lake Waccamaw.

Fire Chief Jerry Gore says a group of people were shooting fireworks on Canal Cove when a “mishap” occurred.

Gore says four or five people were injured by some of the fireworks and were transported to the hospital. They were treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.

No charges were filed.

Video of the explosion was caught on camera and posted to YouTube.